Comparison of Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

This is a contrast between Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.21 N/A -1.30 0.00 Nordson Corporation 137 3.58 N/A 5.51 25.73

Table 1 demonstrates Broadwind Energy Inc. and Nordson Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Broadwind Energy Inc. and Nordson Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3% Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3%

Risk and Volatility

Broadwind Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.88 and it happens to be 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nordson Corporation is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Broadwind Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nordson Corporation are 2.2 and 1.5 respectively. Nordson Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Broadwind Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Broadwind Energy Inc. and Nordson Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadwind Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nordson Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Nordson Corporation’s average target price is $125, while its potential downside is -9.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.1% of Broadwind Energy Inc. shares and 71.8% of Nordson Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 8.5% of Broadwind Energy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Nordson Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadwind Energy Inc. -10.86% -10.45% 0% 28.76% -17.92% 51.54% Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69%

For the past year Broadwind Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nordson Corporation.

Summary

Nordson Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Broadwind Energy Inc.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.