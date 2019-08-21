Comparison of Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI)

We are comparing Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.20 N/A -1.30 0.00 NF Energy Saving Corporation 4 2.51 N/A -0.39 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3% NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4%

Risk & Volatility

Broadwind Energy Inc.’s 1.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 88.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. NF Energy Saving Corporation’s 198.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.98 beta.

Liquidity

Broadwind Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, NF Energy Saving Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. NF Energy Saving Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Broadwind Energy Inc. and NF Energy Saving Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 38.1% and 1.5% respectively. 8.5% are Broadwind Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadwind Energy Inc. -10.86% -10.45% 0% 28.76% -17.92% 51.54% NF Energy Saving Corporation -4.82% -4.47% -42.35% -65.75% -43.06% -85.3%

For the past year Broadwind Energy Inc. has 51.54% stronger performance while NF Energy Saving Corporation has -85.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors NF Energy Saving Corporation beats Broadwind Energy Inc.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.