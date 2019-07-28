Comparison of Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.25 N/A -1.30 0.00 GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.72 N/A 2.81 4.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Broadwind Energy Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Broadwind Energy Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3%

Liquidity

Broadwind Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, GrafTech International Ltd. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. GrafTech International Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Broadwind Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Broadwind Energy Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 40.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.5% of Broadwind Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadwind Energy Inc. -3.54% 4.12% 27.34% -8.29% -27.16% 36.15% GrafTech International Ltd. -7.48% -19.53% -20.38% -26.55% -37.37% -1.66%

For the past year Broadwind Energy Inc. has 36.15% stronger performance while GrafTech International Ltd. has -1.66% weaker performance.

Summary

GrafTech International Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Broadwind Energy Inc.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.