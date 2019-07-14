Comparison of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

This is a contrast between Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial Corporation 1 3.95 N/A 0.03 46.00 Greene County Bancorp Inc. 30 5.32 N/A 1.98 15.35

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Broadway Financial Corporation and Greene County Bancorp Inc. Greene County Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Broadway Financial Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Broadway Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Greene County Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Broadway Financial Corporation and Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.2% Greene County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Broadway Financial Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Competitively, Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.39 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Broadway Financial Corporation and Greene County Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 4.9%. About 3.8% of Broadway Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Greene County Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadway Financial Corporation 7.94% 2.22% 9.52% 0% -36.41% 31.43% Greene County Bancorp Inc. -0.36% 2.28% -5.4% -7.7% -1.9% -2.12%

For the past year Broadway Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Greene County Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp Inc. beats Broadway Financial Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. It operates through three branch offices comprising two in Los Angeles and one in the nearby city of Inglewood, California. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Broadway Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of BBCN Bank N.A.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.