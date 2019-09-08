Comparison of BroadVision Inc. (BVSN) and VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) and VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC). The two are both Internet Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BroadVision Inc. 1 1.68 N/A -0.98 0.00 VirnetX Holding Corp 6 4239.78 N/A -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see BroadVision Inc. and VirnetX Holding Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) and VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BroadVision Inc. 0.00% -177.5% -76.7% VirnetX Holding Corp 0.00% -262.8% -210.6%

Volatility and Risk

BroadVision Inc.’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 2.31 beta and it is 131.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BroadVision Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, VirnetX Holding Corp’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. VirnetX Holding Corp’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BroadVision Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.9% of BroadVision Inc. shares and 22.9% of VirnetX Holding Corp shares. About 60.67% of BroadVision Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10% of VirnetX Holding Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BroadVision Inc. 11.57% -4.26% 14.41% -9.57% -34.15% 18.42% VirnetX Holding Corp 1.53% 17.15% 15.48% 44.18% 143.67% 204.58%

For the past year BroadVision Inc. has weaker performance than VirnetX Holding Corp

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors VirnetX Holding Corp beats BroadVision Inc.

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

VirnetX Holding Corporation develops software and technology solutions for securing real-time communications over the Internet in the United States. Its software and technology solutions include secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications various real-time communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop in a secure environment. The company also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the companyÂ’s technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. It serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.