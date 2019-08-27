Comparison of BroadVision Inc. (BVSN) and Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT)

Both BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) and Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Software & Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BroadVision Inc. 1 1.64 N/A -0.98 0.00 Equinix Inc. (REIT) 481 8.87 N/A 5.12 98.07

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BroadVision Inc. and Equinix Inc. (REIT).

Profitability

Table 2 represents BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) and Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BroadVision Inc. 0.00% -177.5% -76.7% Equinix Inc. (REIT) 0.00% 5.7% 2%

Risk and Volatility

BroadVision Inc. has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Equinix Inc. (REIT) has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

BroadVision Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Equinix Inc. (REIT) which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. BroadVision Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Equinix Inc. (REIT).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of BroadVision Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.08% of Equinix Inc. (REIT) are owned by institutional investors. About 60.67% of BroadVision Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Equinix Inc. (REIT) has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BroadVision Inc. 11.57% -4.26% 14.41% -9.57% -34.15% 18.42% Equinix Inc. (REIT) -1.22% -0.56% 11.58% 31.09% 16.05% 42.42%

For the past year BroadVision Inc. has weaker performance than Equinix Inc. (REIT)

Summary

Equinix Inc. (REIT) beats on 7 of the 8 factors BroadVision Inc.

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Equinix, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It provides data center services to protect and connect the information assets for the enterprises, financial services companies, and content and network providers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides colocation services and related offerings, including operations space, storage space, cabinets, and power for customersÂ’ colocation needs; interconnection services comprising physical cross connect/direct interconnections, Equinix Internet Exchange, Equinix Cloud Exchange, Equinix Metro Connect, and Internet connectivity services; and managed IT infrastructure services, including installation of customer equipment and cabling, as well as equipment rebooting and power cycling, card swapping, and emergency equipment replacement services. Equinix, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.