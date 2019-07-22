Comparison of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

As Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 48 3.04 N/A 3.16 14.77 Heron Therapeutics Inc. 23 14.98 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 0.00% 37.3% 15.1% Heron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -59% -47.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.74 beta means Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s volatility is 26.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s 52.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company are 1.9 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Heron Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Heron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 0 2 3 2.60 Heron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s average price target is $54.8, while its potential upside is 26.47%. Heron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49.75 average price target and a 169.65% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Heron Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.2% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Heron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s shares. Competitively, Heron Therapeutics Inc. has 0.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bristol-Myers Squibb Company -1.73% 0.28% -8.53% -12.66% -10.36% -10.29% Heron Therapeutics Inc. 7.09% -24.14% -31.09% -36.05% -44.13% -30.11%

For the past year Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has stronger performance than Heron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company beats Heron Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers chemically-synthesized drug and biologic in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection (HIV). Its products include Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody to treat multiple myeloma; Opdivo, a human monoclonal antibody to treat renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, gastric cancer, melanoma, metastatic urothelial carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; Erbitux, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor; Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; and Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for metastatic melanoma. The companyÂ’s products also comprise Eliquis, an oral factor Xa inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation; Baraclude to treat chronic hepatitis B virus; Daklinza and Sunvepra to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV); Reyataz and Sustiva to treat HIV; Abilify, an antipsychotic agent for adults with schizophrenia, bipolar mania disorder, and depressive disorder; Beclabuvir, a non-nucleoside NS5B inhibitor for the treatment of HCV; and Orencia to treat rheumatoid arthritis. It has collaboration agreements with Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Apexigen, Inc., and Nordic Bioscience; clinical research collaborations with Array BioPharma, Novartis, Clovis Oncology, Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo; and license agreement with Nitto Denko Corporation to develop and commercialize siRNA molecules targeted at HSP47 in vitamin A. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company and changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in 1989. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The companyÂ’s product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single subcutaneous injection. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens. The company is also developing CINVANTI (HTX-019), a neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of CINV; and HTX-011, which is in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of post-operative pain. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.