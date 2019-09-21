Comparison of Brinker International Inc. (EAT) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)

Both Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) are Restaurants companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International Inc. 41 0.50 N/A 3.78 10.56 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 5 0.69 N/A 0.44 10.43

Table 1 demonstrates Brinker International Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Brinker International Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Brinker International Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Famous Dave’s of America Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International Inc. 0.00% -19% 11.8% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 9.4%

Risk and Volatility

Brinker International Inc. is 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.26 beta. Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Brinker International Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brinker International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brinker International Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Brinker International Inc. is $44.2, with potential upside of 1.91%. Meanwhile, Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 91.49%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Famous Dave’s of America Inc. seems more appealing than Brinker International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Brinker International Inc. shares and 78.8% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Brinker International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brinker International Inc. -1.36% 2.23% -5.12% -5.34% -16.91% -9.39% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 2.24% -4.99% -10.04% -1.72% -29.69% -0.44%

For the past year Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has weaker performance than Brinker International Inc.

Summary

Brinker International Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 6, 2017, it owned 35 locations and franchised 138 locations in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.