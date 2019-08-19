Comparison of Brinker International Inc. (EAT) and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC)

Both Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International Inc. 42 0.45 N/A 3.78 10.56 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Brinker International Inc. and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International Inc. 0.00% -19% 11.8% Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.2% -4.2%

Risk & Volatility

Brinker International Inc. has a beta of 0.26 and its 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brinker International Inc. Its rival Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Brinker International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Brinker International Inc. and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brinker International Inc. has a 15.70% upside potential and a consensus target price of $44.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brinker International Inc. and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 47.3%. Brinker International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.6% of Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brinker International Inc. -1.36% 2.23% -5.12% -5.34% -16.91% -9.39% Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. -15.86% -8% -29.95% -31% -29.59% -28.87%

For the past year Brinker International Inc. was less bearish than Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Summary

Brinker International Inc. beats Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in the United States. It operates Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants, which primarily offer fresh bone-in chicken wings. As of June 9, 2017, it operated 64 Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.