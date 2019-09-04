Comparison of BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Both BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView Holdings Inc. 17 0.77 N/A -0.26 0.00 PaySign Inc. 11 21.27 N/A 0.06 243.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BrightView Holdings Inc. and PaySign Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BrightView Holdings Inc. and PaySign Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PaySign Inc. 0.00% 35.8% 8.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BrightView Holdings Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, PaySign Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. BrightView Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PaySign Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BrightView Holdings Inc. and PaySign Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.7% and 12.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of BrightView Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 37.7% are PaySign Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightView Holdings Inc. 4.44% 4.66% 21.53% 36.84% -12.57% 93.54% PaySign Inc. 2.39% 1.44% 76.15% 203.44% 403.93% 300.85%

For the past year BrightView Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PaySign Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PaySign Inc. beats BrightView Holdings Inc.

