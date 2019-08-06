Comparison of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 13 0.99 N/A 1.27 8.43 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 39.46% for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. with consensus target price of $12.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was less bullish than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.