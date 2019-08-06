Comparison of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 13 0.99 N/A 1.27 8.43 Mmtec Inc. 7 6779.09 N/A -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Mmtec Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Mmtec Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Mmtec Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Mmtec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 39.46% upside potential and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has weaker performance than Mmtec Inc.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Mmtec Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.