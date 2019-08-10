Comparison of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 13 0.95 N/A 1.27 8.43 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.76 N/A 0.45 31.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 45.46% upside potential and an average target price of $12.83.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares and 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.