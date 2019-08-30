Comparison of Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 10 2.75 N/A -0.50 0.00 Xunlei Limited 3 1.04 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Brightcove Inc. and Xunlei Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7%

Risk and Volatility

Brightcove Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.86. In other hand, Xunlei Limited has beta of 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Brightcove Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Xunlei Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Xunlei Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brightcove Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brightcove Inc. and Xunlei Limited are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 13% respectively. Brightcove Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year Brightcove Inc. has 77.27% stronger performance while Xunlei Limited has -34.41% weaker performance.

Summary

Brightcove Inc. beats Xunlei Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.