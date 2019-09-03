Comparison of Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

As Application Software companies, Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 10 2.73 N/A -0.50 0.00 Twilio Inc. 132 20.06 N/A -1.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Brightcove Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Brightcove Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Brightcove Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Twilio Inc. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Twilio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Brightcove Inc. and Twilio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Meanwhile, Twilio Inc.’s average price target is $153.11, while its potential upside is 18.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.4% of Brightcove Inc. shares and 73.9% of Twilio Inc. shares. 0.8% are Brightcove Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Twilio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27% Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78%

For the past year Brightcove Inc. was more bullish than Twilio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Twilio Inc. beats Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.