Comparison of Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

This is a contrast between Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 10 2.72 N/A -0.50 0.00 Lyft Inc. 60 4.86 N/A -6.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Brightcove Inc. and Lyft Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Brightcove Inc. and Lyft Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Brightcove Inc.'s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lyft Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Brightcove Inc. and Lyft Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lyft Inc. 0 3 10 2.77

Lyft Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $74.36 average target price and a 51.85% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brightcove Inc. and Lyft Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.4% and 33.2%. Brightcove Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 1.9% are Lyft Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year Brightcove Inc. had bullish trend while Lyft Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lyft Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.