Comparison of Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

This is a contrast between Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 10 2.29 N/A -0.50 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 5.96 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brightcove Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Brightcove Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.86. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Brightcove Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Brightcove Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $68.33 consensus target price and a 25.42% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Brightcove Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Brightcove Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year Brightcove Inc. was more bullish than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats Brightcove Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.