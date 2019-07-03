Comparison of Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 9 2.36 N/A -0.46 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 19 3.71 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Brightcove Inc. and Agilysys Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.1 beta indicates that Brightcove Inc. is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Agilysys Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brightcove Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Agilysys Inc. has 1.4 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Agilysys Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Brightcove Inc. and Agilysys Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Agilysys Inc.’s average price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 14.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brightcove Inc. and Agilysys Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.8% and 73.9%. 0.3% are Brightcove Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2% are Agilysys Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 4.25% 16.98% 17.25% 35.22% 1.11% 42.9% Agilysys Inc. 5.19% 0.6% 3.29% 20.38% 69.17% 40.03%

For the past year Brightcove Inc. has stronger performance than Agilysys Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Agilysys Inc. beats Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.