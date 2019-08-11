Comparison of Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)

Both Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 56.53 N/A 0.62 34.76 Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.44 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Brigham Minerals Inc. and Lilis Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brigham Minerals Inc. and Lilis Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7% Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Brigham Minerals Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Lilis Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Brigham Minerals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lilis Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.9% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares and 59.3% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.7% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68% Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66%

For the past year Brigham Minerals Inc. had bullish trend while Lilis Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Brigham Minerals Inc. beats Lilis Energy Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.