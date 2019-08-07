Comparison of Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

We will be comparing the differences between Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 7 0.18 N/A -138.27 0.00 SecureWorks Corp. 17 1.78 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bridgeline Digital Inc. and SecureWorks Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bridgeline Digital Inc. and SecureWorks Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200% SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -3.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bridgeline Digital Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, SecureWorks Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Bridgeline Digital Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SecureWorks Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.7% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.4% of SecureWorks Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81% SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. has weaker performance than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors SecureWorks Corp. beats Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.