Comparison of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 27 0.00 34.23M -1.46 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.55M -1.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 124,563,318.78% 0% 0% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 307,172,681.58% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is 10.8 while its Current Ratio is 10.8. Meanwhile, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16, which is potential 411.18% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.1% and 43.4%. Insiders owned 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.