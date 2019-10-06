Comparison of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|27
|0.00
|34.23M
|-1.46
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|-0.15
|10.01M
|-2.18
|0.00
Demonstrates BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|127,819,268.11%
|0%
|0%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|92,771,084.34%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
Liquidity
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 and a Quick Ratio of 10.8. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 167.43% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 53.1% respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9%. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
