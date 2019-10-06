Comparison of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 27 0.00 34.23M -1.46 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 -0.15 10.01M -2.18 0.00

Demonstrates BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 127,819,268.11% 0% 0% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 92,771,084.34% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 and a Quick Ratio of 10.8. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 167.43% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 53.1% respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9%. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.