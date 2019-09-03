Comparison of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

As Biotechnology companies, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 111.11 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. On the competitive side is, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.