Comparison of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

As Biotechnology companies, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|111.11
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
Liquidity
BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. On the competitive side is, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Summary
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.
