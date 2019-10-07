Comparison of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 27 0.00 34.23M -1.46 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.04M -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 127,819,268.11% 0% 0% Chiasma Inc. 538,505,857.50% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. On the competitive side is, Chiasma Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Chiasma Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, with potential upside of 121.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.