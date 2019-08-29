Comparison of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

As Biotechnology companies, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.