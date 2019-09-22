Comparison of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.30 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8. Competitively, Altimmune Inc. has 13.4 and 13.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares. Insiders owned 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.