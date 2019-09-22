Comparison of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.79 N/A 0.50 29.50 CyrusOne Inc. 61 9.71 N/A 0.45 127.84

Table 1 demonstrates Brandywine Realty Trust and CyrusOne Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CyrusOne Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Brandywine Realty Trust. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brandywine Realty Trust and CyrusOne Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 7.6% 3.4% CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.92. From a competition point of view, CyrusOne Inc. has a 0.67 beta which is 33.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and CyrusOne Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 0 0 1.00 CyrusOne Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Brandywine Realty Trust’s upside potential is 4.10% at a $15.5 consensus price target. Competitively CyrusOne Inc. has a consensus price target of $71.13, with potential downside of -8.30%. Based on the results given earlier, Brandywine Realty Trust is looking more favorable than CyrusOne Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 1.4% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of CyrusOne Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61% CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than CyrusOne Inc.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.