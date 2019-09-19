Comparison of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 179.67% and its average price target is $37.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.