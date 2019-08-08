Comparison of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

We will be comparing the differences between Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.21 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Risk and Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.78 beta which is 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 128.43% and an $9 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 55.3% respectively. 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.