Comparison of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

As Biotechnology companies, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.91 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s beta is 2.21 which is 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 118.45% upside potential and a consensus target price of $9. Competitively the average target price of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is $15, which is potential 60.60% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 11.9% and 15.7% respectively. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 23.8% are Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.