Comparison of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.01 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk and Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. is 194.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.94 beta.

Liquidity

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus price target of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 118.45%. ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.9 consensus price target and a 193.01% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ADMA Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.9% and 57.4%. 1.4% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.