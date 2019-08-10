Comparison of Brady Corporation (BRC) and Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) and Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) are two firms in the Security Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady Corporation 48 2.35 N/A 2.43 21.29 Symantec Corporation 22 3.36 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Brady Corporation and Symantec Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Brady Corporation and Symantec Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady Corporation 0.00% 16.3% 11.9% Symantec Corporation 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Brady Corporation has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Symantec Corporation’s beta is 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Brady Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Symantec Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Brady Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Symantec Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Brady Corporation and Symantec Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Symantec Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

Symantec Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $21.75 consensus price target and a -5.39% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brady Corporation and Symantec Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.5% and 95% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Brady Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Symantec Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brady Corporation 2.25% 5.08% 7.35% 17.17% 38.87% 19.03% Symantec Corporation -4.98% -2.27% -9.6% 3.55% 6.15% 14.1%

For the past year Brady Corporation has stronger performance than Symantec Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Brady Corporation beats Symantec Corporation.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients in hospitals; and custom wristbands for use in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as theme parks, concerts, and festivals. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, defense, mass transit, electrical contractors, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, informational and architectural signage products, asset tracking labels, first aid products, industrial warehouse and office equipment, and labor law compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses. This segment also offers LifeLock-branded identity protection services, such as identifying and notifying users of identity-related and other events, and assisting users in remediating their impact; and digital safety platform designed to protect information across devices, customer identities, and the connected homes and families. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint protection products, endpoint management, messaging protection products, information protection products, cyber security services, Website security, and advanced Web and cloud security offerings. Its enterprise endpoint, network security, and management offerings supports evolving endpoints and networks, as well as provides an integrated cyber defense platform. This segment delivers its solutions through various methods, such as software, appliance, software-as-a-service, and managed services. The company serves individuals, households, and small businesses; small, medium, and large enterprises; and government and public sector customers. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. Symantec Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.