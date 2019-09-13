Comparison of BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Since BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners LP 15 12.43 N/A 1.33 12.02 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 55 2.19 N/A 5.27 9.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BP Midstream Partners LP. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has BP Midstream Partners LP and Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7% Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BP Midstream Partners LP are 13.5 and 13.5. Competitively, Occidental Petroleum Corporation has 1.2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BP Midstream Partners LP and Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 6 2 2.22

BP Midstream Partners LP has an average price target of $18, and a 25.26% upside potential. On the other hand, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s potential upside is 24.57% and its average price target is $56.17. The results provided earlier shows that BP Midstream Partners LP appears more favorable than Occidental Petroleum Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.3% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares and 85.6% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares. BP Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09% Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32%

For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP has 3.09% stronger performance while Occidental Petroleum Corporation has -16.32% weaker performance.

Summary

BP Midstream Partners LP beats Occidental Petroleum Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.