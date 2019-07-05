Comparison of BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Both BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners LP 15 13.55 N/A 1.27 11.64 Gulfport Energy Corporation 7 0.52 N/A 2.35 3.06

Table 1 demonstrates BP Midstream Partners LP and Gulfport Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gulfport Energy Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BP Midstream Partners LP. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7% Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BP Midstream Partners LP are 13.5 and 13.5. Competitively, Gulfport Energy Corporation has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BP Midstream Partners LP and Gulfport Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners LP 1 0 1 2.50 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 5 2 2.25

BP Midstream Partners LP has an average price target of $17, and a 8.49% upside potential. Competitively Gulfport Energy Corporation has an average price target of $8.75, with potential upside of 88.98%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Gulfport Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than BP Midstream Partners LP, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BP Midstream Partners LP and Gulfport Energy Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Midstream Partners LP 5.2% -3.08% -8.71% -14.07% -26.8% -4.89% Gulfport Energy Corporation -1.37% -4% -6.98% -25.39% -31.75% 9.92%

For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP has -4.89% weaker performance while Gulfport Energy Corporation has 9.92% stronger performance.

Summary

BP Midstream Partners LP beats Gulfport Energy Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.