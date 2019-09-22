Comparison of BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners LP 15 13.29 N/A 1.33 12.02 Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.18 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see BP Midstream Partners LP and Approach Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BP Midstream Partners LP and Approach Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7%

Liquidity

BP Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 13.5 and a Quick Ratio of 13.5. Competitively, Approach Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BP Midstream Partners LP and Approach Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50 Approach Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.50% for BP Midstream Partners LP with average target price of $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.3% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares and 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Approach Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09% Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05%

For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend while Approach Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BP Midstream Partners LP beats Approach Resources Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.