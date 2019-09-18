Comparison of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) and Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) and Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) compete with each other in the Resorts & Casinos sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Gaming Corporation 27 0.97 N/A 1.04 25.57 Golden Entertainment Inc. 14 0.44 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Boyd Gaming Corporation and Golden Entertainment Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Gaming Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 2.1% Golden Entertainment Inc. 0.00% -9.8% -2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Boyd Gaming Corporation is 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.1 beta. Competitively, Golden Entertainment Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

Boyd Gaming Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Golden Entertainment Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Golden Entertainment Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Boyd Gaming Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Boyd Gaming Corporation and Golden Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.1% and 57.7% respectively. Insiders owned 2% of Boyd Gaming Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.2% of Golden Entertainment Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boyd Gaming Corporation -1.16% -1.96% -4.71% -0.64% -26.25% 27.48% Golden Entertainment Inc. -3.04% 1.74% -7.46% -24.34% -54.06% -12.48%

For the past year Boyd Gaming Corporation had bullish trend while Golden Entertainment Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Boyd Gaming Corporation beats Golden Entertainment Inc.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The company owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It also owns and operates a travel agency and a captive insurance company that underwrites travel-related insurance in Hawaii. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,314,557 square feet of casino space, 31,006 slot machines, 656 table games, and 9,513 hotel rooms. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.