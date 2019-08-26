Comparison of Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Boxwood Merger Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63% Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. was more bullish than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.