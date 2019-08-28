Comparison of Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Both Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Boxwood Merger Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.7% and 0%. 0.99% are Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc.
