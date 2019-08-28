Comparison of Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Both Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Boxwood Merger Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.7% and 0%. 0.99% are Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc.