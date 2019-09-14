Comparison of Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

We are comparing Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boxwood Merger Corp. Its rival Forum Merger II Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Boxwood Merger Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares and 35.8% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. Competitively, 3.45% are Forum Merger II Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.85%
|2.15%
|4.9%
|6.89%
|0%
|5.73%
For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Forum Merger II Corporation
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.
