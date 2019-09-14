Comparison of Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

We are comparing Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39 Forum Merger II Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boxwood Merger Corp. Its rival Forum Merger II Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Boxwood Merger Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares and 35.8% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. Competitively, 3.45% are Forum Merger II Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Forum Merger II Corporation

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.