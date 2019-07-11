Comparison of Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 220.87 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1661.65

In table 1 we can see Boxwood Merger Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Boxwood Merger Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of CF Finance Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Boxwood Merger Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.3% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. 0% 0.89% 1.91% 0% 0% 2.32% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.48% 0.6% 0% 0% 0% 2.26%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has stronger performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats CF Finance Acquisition Corp.