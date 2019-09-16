Comparison of Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)

As Conglomerates businesses, Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 9 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Boxwood Merger Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Boxwood Merger Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 59.7% and 54.98% respectively. About 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has 3.63% stronger performance while Capitol Investment Corp. IV has -9.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Capitol Investment Corp. IV on 5 of the 5 factors.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.