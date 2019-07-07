Comparison of Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 889.09 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Boxwood Merger Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.3% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.62% 0% 0% 0% 1.35% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. -0.59% 0.2% 2% 0% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.