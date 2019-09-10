Comparison of Box Inc. (BOX) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 18 3.35 N/A -0.95 0.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 2 1.56 N/A -8.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Box Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21% Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Box Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is Box Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.6% of Box Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Box Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Safe-T Group Ltd has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01% Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26%

For the past year Box Inc. has stronger performance than Safe-T Group Ltd

Summary

Box Inc. beats Safe-T Group Ltd on 6 of the 8 factors.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.