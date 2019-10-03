Comparison of Box Inc. (BOX) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 16 0.00 140.93M -0.95 0.00 NIC Inc. 21 2.83 64.03M 0.81 22.34

Table 1 highlights Box Inc. and NIC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 890,271,636.13% -439.4% -21% NIC Inc. 308,876,025.08% 25.9% 16.8%

Risk & Volatility

Box Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.35. NIC Inc. on the other hand, has 1 beta which makes it 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Box Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, NIC Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. NIC Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Box Inc. and NIC Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 NIC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Box Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.19% and an $18 average target price. Competitively NIC Inc. has an average target price of $21, with potential upside of 3.81%. Based on the results shown earlier, Box Inc. is looking more favorable than NIC Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.6% of Box Inc. shares and 91% of NIC Inc. shares. 1.1% are Box Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of NIC Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01% NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35%

For the past year Box Inc. had bearish trend while NIC Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors NIC Inc. beats Box Inc.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.