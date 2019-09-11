Comparison of Box Inc. (BOX) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 18 3.35 N/A -0.95 0.00 2U Inc. 45 2.43 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.35 beta indicates that Box Inc. is 35.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. 2U Inc.’s 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Box Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor 2U Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. 2U Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Box Inc. and 2U Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 2U Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Box Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 1.75%. Meanwhile, 2U Inc.’s consensus price target is $37.75, while its potential upside is 102.41%. The data provided earlier shows that 2U Inc. appears more favorable than Box Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Box Inc. and 2U Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.6% and 0%. Box Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 2% are 2U Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year Box Inc. has stronger performance than 2U Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors 2U Inc. beats Box Inc.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.