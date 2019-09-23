Comparison of Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 23 13.95 N/A -0.51 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 217.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Boston Omaha Corporation and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 75.32%. Boston Omaha Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 16.78%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.31% 5.92% 0% 4.29%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has 4.29% stronger performance.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.