Comparison of Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|23
|13.95
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|217.02
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Boston Omaha Corporation and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 75.32%. Boston Omaha Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 16.78%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.31%
|5.92%
|0%
|4.29%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has 4.29% stronger performance.
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.
