Comparison of Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

As Conglomerates companies, Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 24 13.97 N/A -0.51 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Boston Omaha Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Boston Omaha Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Boston Omaha Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Forum Merger II Corporation are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Boston Omaha Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Forum Merger II Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Boston Omaha Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 35.8%. Insiders owned roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while Forum Merger II Corporation has 5.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.