Comparison of Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

As Conglomerates companies, Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|13.97
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Boston Omaha Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Boston Omaha Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Boston Omaha Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Forum Merger II Corporation are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Boston Omaha Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Forum Merger II Corporation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Boston Omaha Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 35.8%. Insiders owned roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.85%
|2.15%
|4.9%
|6.89%
|0%
|5.73%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while Forum Merger II Corporation has 5.73% stronger performance.
Summary
Forum Merger II Corporation beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.
