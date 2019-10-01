Comparison of Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 20 0.00 9.75M -0.51 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Boston Omaha Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Boston Omaha Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 47,630,679.04% -3.5% -3.2% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Boston Omaha Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 36.3%. Insiders owned roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has 3.93% stronger performance.