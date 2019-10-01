Comparison of Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|20
|0.00
|9.75M
|-0.51
|0.00
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Boston Omaha Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Boston Omaha Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|47,630,679.04%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Boston Omaha Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 36.3%. Insiders owned roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has 3.93% stronger performance.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.