Comparison of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.31 N/A 0.03 80.65 Ideanomics Inc. 2 2.10 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Borqs Technologies Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s 1.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 51.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ideanomics Inc. has beta of 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. has -21.88% weaker performance while Ideanomics Inc. has 58.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Borqs Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ideanomics Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.