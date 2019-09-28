Comparison of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 17.30M 0.03 80.65 Finjan Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 17.75M -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Borqs Technologies Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 881,259,232.85% 1.6% 0.6% Finjan Holdings Inc. 915,609,202.52% -25.1% -20.6%

Risk & Volatility

Borqs Technologies Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.51. Finjan Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.34 beta which makes it 66.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Finjan Holdings Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Finjan Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Borqs Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Borqs Technologies Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 67.5%. About 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.